iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.42

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 12059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

