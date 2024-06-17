iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,591,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $111.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $112.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

