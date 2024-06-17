iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.48

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 2200755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,307.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

