iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.79

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 44718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.