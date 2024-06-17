iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.89

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.89 and last traded at $102.24, with a volume of 188357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.