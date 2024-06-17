iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Up 1.5%

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.93. 4,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

