iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.92

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $96.70, with a volume of 96278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $807.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

