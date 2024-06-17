iTeos Therapeutics’ (ITOS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 659,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,231. The stock has a market cap of $550.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

