Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Iteris Trading Up 1.2 %

ITI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 299,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,537. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 497,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 19.1% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

