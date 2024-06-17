J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.