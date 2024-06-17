JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAKK. StockNews.com lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.54. 63,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.29. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

