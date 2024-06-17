Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
