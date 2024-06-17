Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

