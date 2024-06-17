John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.35. 56,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

