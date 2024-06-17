John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Jonathan Craig Kinney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $34,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,469.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,291 shares of company stock worth $72,675. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.