JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $37.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $31.54 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

