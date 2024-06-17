K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading 10.5% Higher

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 29,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 73,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

K2 Gold Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

