Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kamada Trading Up 1.8 %

KMDA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 16,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $297.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

