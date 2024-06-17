Kava (KAVA) Price Down 25.8% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $506.38 million and $26.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00041337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

