Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 482,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,524. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.