Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Kenon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEN stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665. Kenon has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

