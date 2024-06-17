Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.

Kerry Properties Trading Down 21.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

