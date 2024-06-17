Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.
Kerry Properties Trading Down 21.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
