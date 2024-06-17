Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. 67,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,611. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

About Kimball Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 121,076 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Read More

