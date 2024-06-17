Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. 67,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,611. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
