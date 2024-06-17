Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kineta as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.54. 5,751,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. Kineta has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.39.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

