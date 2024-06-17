Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,182. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGPI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

