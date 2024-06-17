Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 494,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,166,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

