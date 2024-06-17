Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %
KFS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
