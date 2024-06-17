Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

KFS opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

About Kingsway Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 828,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 105,751 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 324,534 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

