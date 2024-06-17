KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.82 Average PT from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

KREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The stock has a market cap of $643.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

