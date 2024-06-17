KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $24.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $848.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,717. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $851.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.78 and a 200-day moving average of $662.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

