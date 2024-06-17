KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLA Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $24.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $848.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,717. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $851.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $728.78 and a 200-day moving average of $662.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
