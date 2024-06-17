KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $610,467.30 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $610,467.30 and approximately $159,992.73 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,446.37 or 1.00020073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005119 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00080532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00142012 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $123,721.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

