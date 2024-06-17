L7 (LSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $317,363.95

L7 (LSD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, L7 has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One L7 token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges. L7 has a market cap of $317,363.95 and $1.38 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Profile

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

Buying and Selling L7

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 1.05420098 USD and is up 16.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,562,687.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

