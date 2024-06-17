Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $186.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
