Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $113,208.70 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
