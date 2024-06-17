Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $113,208.70 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Bruce D. Frank sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $113,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,752 shares in the company, valued at $395,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

