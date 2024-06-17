Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,768 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 379,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,468,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.98. 8,555,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,146. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

