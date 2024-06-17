Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,897 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

