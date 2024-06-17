Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 55,487 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 57,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

