Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.08. 1,375,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,500. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

