Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.56 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 472.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 571,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

