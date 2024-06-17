Leo Wealth LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $7,290,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

