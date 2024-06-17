Leo Wealth LLC Invests $323,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.33. 2,549,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,441. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $189.26 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

