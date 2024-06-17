Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 177,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

