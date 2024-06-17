Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 200,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.97. 1,576,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,188. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.