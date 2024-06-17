Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,770 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 200,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.97. 1,576,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,188. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What are earnings reports?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.