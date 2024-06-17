Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.2 %

QCOM traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.22. 11,709,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $222.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

