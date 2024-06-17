Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $101.43. 1,105,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,912. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

