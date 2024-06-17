Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 949,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

