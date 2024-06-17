Leo Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 748,550 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FBND stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.