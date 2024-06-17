Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at OTR Global

OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $24,325,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

