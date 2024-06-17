Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 98,858 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,055,567 shares in the company, valued at $74,165,093.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LGF-A opened at $8.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LGF-A. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

