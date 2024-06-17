Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 52,911 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLYVA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. 162,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,558. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,175,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.