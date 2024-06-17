Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 691.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Down 1.5 %

Limbach stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

