LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $97.73 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $97.73 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,575,388 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.38006142 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,464,984.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

